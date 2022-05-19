Kashmir faces major traffic gridlocks; hours lost in bumper-to-bumper traffic

The share of private cars and two-wheelers in the total number of vehicles registered in the last five decades is almost 7 lakh. Out of these, car registration that has taken place is 3,11,608 while the registration number of two-wheelers is 3,85,672.

As per the data, there has been 468 percent increase in new vehicle registrations in the last 17 years, which is a five-fold jump since 2004.

The commuters say that as there has been negligible improvement in roads and traffic management, the valley has been seeing bumper-to-bumper jams in various districts like Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, Anantnag and Barmulla.

In Srinagar, commuters from areas like Downtown, Saidakadal, Gulabbagh, Chanpora , Hazratbal, Dalgate , uptown areas say that the traffic jams are getting worse with each passing day.