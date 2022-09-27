Kashmir farmers joyous over bumper paddy crop

Kupwara: The harvesting season of the paddy crop is in full swing here in north Kashmir and farmers are joyous after harvesting a bumper crop this year, thanks to better weather conditions.

The paddy farmers said that the subsidy provided by the government on fertilisers helped them obtain good quality and high quantity of paddy production this year.

Paddy is harvested on approximately 1.40 lakh hectares of land, which constitutes 28 percent of the total agricultural land in Kashmir.

Autumn marks the period of traditional harvesting in Kashmir.