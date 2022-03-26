‘Kashmir Files’ should be watched to learn how terror gripped Kashmir during Congress rule: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said people should watch the film "The Kashmir Files" to learn how atrocities and terror gripped the Kashmir Valley "during Congress rule". The senior BJP leader was speaking at a programme organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation here.

"Those who have not watched it, must watch the movie to learn how atrocities and terror gripped Kashmir during Congress rule," he said.

"When you made Narendra bhai (Narendra Modi) prime minister for a second time, he removed Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The moment Narendra bhai decided to do that, people across the country realised that if a leader with strong willpower like Narendra bhai leads the country, nothing is impossible," he added.