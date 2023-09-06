Kashmir fruit growers demand implementation of crop insurance scheme

Baramulla: Worried over the frequent changing weather conditions, the fruit growers from the apple rich areas of Baramulla district have urged the J&K administration to implement the Crop Insurance Scheme (CIS) forthwith.

President of Fruit Growers Association, Fruit Mandi Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad while advocating for immediate implementation of the CIS said that the fruit growers could no longer afford to wait for the implementation of this important scheme, which could save the growers from frequent losses occurring due to changing weather conditions.

“For the past 8 years, be it 2014 floods, frequent hailstorms, and other volatile conditions, the fruit growers witnessed huge losses. Despite assurances from the authorities about the implementation of CIS, nothing has been done so far,” Ahmad said.

Expressing concern over the non-implementation of CIS for Kashmir farmers, he said that when the same scheme was applicable in other parts of the country then why not in Kashmir