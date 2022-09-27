Kashmir fruit growers thank Govt for clearing stranded fruit trucks

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-Cum-Dealers Union, an umbrella body of all fruit growers associations of Kashmir thanked Lt Governor, Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (Traffic) and Principal Secretary to Government Transport Department, all SSPs (Traffic) and all other concerned officers including traffic personnel for their timely action on clearing all stranded fruit-laden vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44).
A statement of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-Cum-Dealers Union issued here said that the LG’s administration had been kind enough to allow transportation of fruit-laden stranded vehicles to move forward towards Jammu on two consecutive days.
“Resultantly, the backlog of stranded vehicles has been fully cleared. The union also thanks All Kashmir Traders Associations and all social activists of Kashmir, print, electronic and social media for highlighting this genuine issue and for their support in clearing all stranded fruit-laden trucks on NH-44,” the statement said.
It said that the union expressed hope that the LG’s Administration in the future too should consider the smooth traffic movement of fruit-laden trucks on priority for the safe arrival of apple and pear crops to respective destinations of the country so that Kashmir-based fruit growers who were extremely worried over the timely arrival of their fruit consignments to respective destinations heave a sigh of relief.