Kashmir fruit growers thank Govt for clearing stranded fruit trucks

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-Cum-Dealers Union, an umbrella body of all fruit growers associations of Kashmir thanked Lt Governor, Chief Secretary, Financial Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (Traffic) and Principal Secretary to Government Transport Department, all SSPs (Traffic) and all other concerned officers including traffic personnel for their timely action on clearing all stranded fruit-laden vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44).

A statement of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-Cum-Dealers Union issued here said that the LG’s administration had been kind enough to allow transportation of fruit-laden stranded vehicles to move forward towards Jammu on two consecutive days.