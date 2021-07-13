Kashmir gets respite from heat wave

Srinagar: A moderate spell of rainfall on Tuesday in Kashmir brought down temperatures by several notches with people getting respite from the scorching heat.
It started raining in summer capital Srinagar and other parts of the Valley on Monday night while intermittent showers were received on Tuesday.
As per MeT data, Srinagar recorded 24.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Tuesday, which was 5.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The summer capital recorded 7.10 millimetre rainfall during the last two days, Qazigund 9 mm, Pahalgam 16 mm, Kupwara 3 mm, Kokernag 6.4 mm and ski-resort Gulmarg 15.6 mm.
Gulmarg, which had witnessed temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius last week recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
Jammu recorded 10.9 mm rainfall during the last two days and also got some respite from the heat wave and recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
The winter capital had recorded record-breaking temperatures earlier this month as mercury had crossed 42 degrees Celsius.
Srinagar had also witnessed temperatures touch as high as almost 34 degrees Celsius last week, breaking several previous records. In order to beat the heat, youngsters could be seen taking a dip in various water bodies during the last one week.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecast said “widespread rains were likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday”, but added that a gradual decrease in precipitation from Thursday will be seen.
The MeT forecast has also warned of “isolated thunderstorm, lightening” on Wednesday. However, as per MeT officials the temperatures are likely to witness “a gradual increase from Thursday” as weather is expected to remain dry till end of this week.
It may be mentioned that as per MeT officials, July so far has witnessed a “deficient rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir”.
On Monday, cloudbursts in different parts across Jammu and Kashmir triggered flash floods causing damage to residential houses and crops. Flash floods had caused damage to houses, roads and crops in Ganderbal, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Doda.