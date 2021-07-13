Kashmir gets respite from heat wave

Srinagar: A moderate spell of rainfall on Tuesday in Kashmir brought down temperatures by several notches with people getting respite from the scorching heat.

It started raining in summer capital Srinagar and other parts of the Valley on Monday night while intermittent showers were received on Tuesday.

As per MeT data, Srinagar recorded 24.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Tuesday, which was 5.2 degrees Celsius below normal.