Kashmir Haat turns centre of attraction in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid relaxation in the Covid-19 lockdown, Kashmir Haat has turned into a centre of attraction for the visitors.

With 68 stalls displaying varied handicraft items and two food courts serving different cuisines, visitors find it hard to resist these attractions.

The Lieutenant Governor administration’s decision to organize Craft Mela at Kashmir Haat has provided succour to scores of artisans and dealers who have got an opportunity to sell their products. At the same time, people from Srinagar and other districts are thronging the place along their families for leisure.