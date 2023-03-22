Kashmir handmade music instrument manufacturer G M Zaz conferred with Padma Shri

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Shri to Ghulam Muhammad Zaz of J&K at a Civil Investiture Ceremony here Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Zaz had been conferred Padma Shri in the field of Arts.

Zaz, manufacturer of handmade musical instruments like Sitaar, Rabab, Tawoos, and Santoor, is widely recognised across the country and overseas for his role in manufacturing quality musical instruments, especially Santoor.

Born on January 1, 1948, Zaz had an inclination towards musical instruments in his childhood and used to watch his grandfather Rehman Joo Zaz, father Abdul Ahad Zaz, and uncle Ghulam Rasool Zaz manufacturing musical instruments and by that time started working with them besides his schooling.