Kashmir health sector expected to undergo major boost

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved 22 investment offers totaling Rs 4400 crore for the development of medical facilities in the Union Territory, giving J&K’s health sector a considerable boost.

“The new industrial development programme of the Prime Minister has ushered in the golden era of J&K’s industrial development,” a high-ranking Health Department official told Greater Kashmir. “The government has authorised 22 projects totalling Rs 4400 crore for the construction of a Medicity, which will add a staggering 1000 more MBBS seats to J&K."

To build medical cities in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions, the J&K government ordered the transfer of 468 kanal of land.