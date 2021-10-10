Kashmir higher reaches receive fresh snowfall

“Weather most likely to remain generally cloudy on 11-12th in both Jammu and Kashmir. There's no forecast of any Heavy Rain/Snow. Thereafter, mainly dry weather is expected till 18th," the forecast said.

Following the effect of Western Disturbance, there was a dip in temperatures across Kashmir on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, down from 26.9 degrees Celsius the previous day.

At the tourist resort of Gulmarg, the maximum temperature settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius compared to 17.5 degrees Celsius the day earlier.

The day temperature in Qazigund, in south Kashmir, settled at a high of 27.4 degrees Celsius while it remained 26.2 degrees Celsius in Kupwara.