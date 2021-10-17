Kashmir higher reaches receive fresh snowfall, rains in plains

Srinagar: Upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains on Sunday bringing the temperatures down.

Meteorological Department officials said that some higher reaches in Kashmir including Z-Gali, Razdan top, Peer ki Gali, Sadhna Top and Zojila received fresh light snowfall.

Meanwhile, intermittent rains continued in plains throughout the day.

Srinagar received 3.4 millimeters of rainfall between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday. The mercury in the summer capital settled at 15.1 degrees Celsius against 25.1 degrees Celsius on the previous day.

The famous tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir had 9.4 mm of rain and recorded a maximum of 12.6 degrees Celsius against 23.4 degrees Celsius on the day earlier.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received 12.6 mm of rainfall and recorded a high of 13.1 degrees Celsius against 25.4 degrees Celsius on the previous day.

Kokernag received 9.6 mm of rain and recorded a high temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius against previous day’s 24.6 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara had 4.6 mm of rain and recorded a maximum of 13.7 degrees Celsius against 26.9 degrees Celsius on the previous day.

Jammu city, Batote, Katra, Banihal and Bhaderwah recorded maximum temperatures of 30.2 degrees Celsius, 17.1 degrees Celsius, 27.0 degrees Celsius, 15.8 degrees Celsius and 19.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Meteorological Department Srinagar has forecast significant improvement in the weather from tomorrow afternoon and predicted mainly dry weather till October 22.