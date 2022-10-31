Kashmir, Hyderabad, Junagadh, Jodhpur, Lakshwdeep, Andaman-Nicobar integral part of India due to Sardar Patel’s leadership: Amit Shah

He said that Patel put his ideas several times in front of the Constituent Assembly so that the constitution remains balanced. Shah said that to know more about this and to understand the soul of the constitution, children should read the constitutional debates of Patel, K M Munshi, and Ambedkar.

He said that 75 years after independence were very difficult. “Sometimes the country had to face war and sometimes terrorism. The country also had to withstand global and economic problems, but despite all these difficulties, the foundation of democracy has been deepened in India through inclusive and all-round development,” Shah said. “He guided the country according to the spirit of the constitution and ensured the security of the country, due to which no one in the world can dare to insult India's Army and border.”

He said that India had pushed forward its economy with a strong impetus, and in a few years, India would reach closer to the major countries of the world in terms of infrastructure as well.

Shah said that PM Modi decided to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with three objectives.

“One, the coming young generation of the country should understand the freedom movement and struggle, second, let us know what we have achieved in 75 years and third, let us all set the goal for the centenary year of independence,” he said.

Shah urged the youth present to take one small resolution and be committed to fulfilling it.

“If India's future is bright, then only our future is bright,” he said.

Shah thanked the Gujarat Education Society and said that in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, the entire primary education was imparted in the mother tongue.

“Students also get the opportunity to learn Tamil, Urdu, and Bengali along with Hindi,” he said. “We will not allow any language and dialect of India to disappear.”

Shah urged the youth to learn any language but never leave the mother tongue because the best medium to enhance the ability of a person, to arrive at a decision and process the analysis, was the mother tongue.

He said that knowledge of English was linked with intellectual ability in the country but language was only a medium of expression not a sign of ability and if one has the ability then the world would have to listen to them.

Shah urged the parents to converse in their mother tongue with the children. He said that it was the responsibility of the youth to break the atmosphere of the inferiority complex created due to language.

Shah said that if one gives the credit for contribution to the development of the country to only a few people who speak good English, then most of the children who think, speak, write, research, and develop in their language would be cut off from the process of development.

He said that through language one knows culture and literature which makes the process of thinking more powerful and intense.

“An important dimension of the new National Education Policy of the Modi government is that the primary education of children should be in their language, technical education, research, and medical education should also be available in the regional language,” Shah said.

He said that there was a need to make an India full of confidence based on the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, which would come out at the forefront of the world competition and such an India could be made only when one leaves the inferiority complex of language.

Shah said that despite efforts made by some people to forget Sardar Patel, Patel was still in the mind of every person in the country as he was a practical leader son of India's soil, and a symbol of Indian culture who never desired to achieve fame.

“Iron Man of India 'Sardar Patel', even after getting the most votes in the Congress Working Committee at the time of independence gave up the post of Prime Minister of the country so that the new government that was to be formed remain free from controversy and our enemies would not be strengthened,” he said.

Shah asked the students to read about Patel and follow the path he showed so that PM Modi's campaign to make India the foremost country in the world in the centenary of independence gets strength.