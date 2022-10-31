Kashmir, Hyderabad, Junagadh, Jodhpur, Lakshwdeep, Andaman-Nicobar integral part of India due to Sardar Patel’s leadership: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah Monday said that it was because of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that the crown jewel of India, Kashmir was with India.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the function organised by Gujarat Education Society on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the chief guest at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in New Delhi, Shah said, “It was Patel who decided to send the Army in J&K, which defeated the soldiers of Pakistan and ensured that Kashmir remained an integral part of India.”
He said that without Patel, the map of India would not have been as it was today.
“After independence, Patel worked to aggregate more than 500 princely states and kings-princes from all over India,” Shah said.
He said that Patel travelled across the country despite his ill health to unite more than 500 princely states into the Indian Union.
Shah said that after independence the foundation of democracy was laid in India and India was united by the tireless efforts of Patel.
“At the time of independence, former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill had said that India will be fragmented as soon as the British leave as Indian leaders are less capable and they will fight for power but Patel united the entire country and today India has left behind same Britain to become the world's 5th largest economy,” he said.
He said that Patel was a ‘Karma Yogi’ who worked with commitment to actualise his thoughts. “Sardar Patel devoted his entire life to the independence of India, to build a united India, and to lay the foundation of a New India,” he said.
Shah said that attempts were made to diminish the legacy of Patel for a long time, as it took many years to felicitate him with Bharat Ratna, build his memorial, and create inspiration for young children by compiling his thoughts.
He said that Patel was immortal and unshakable through his works. “Sardar Saheb was a visionary, genuine, and grounded person,” Shah said. “We are celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the thoughts of Patel are as relevant today as they were in the 19th century.”
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Patel this morning at the Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world.
“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Statue of Unity was made by melting the iron of agricultural implements of crores of farmers of more than 3 lakh villages of the country. PM Modi ensured that the hope, expectation, and dreams of the entire country are cherished in this statue,” Shah said.
He said that Patel used to follow the basic ideology of solving problems on the ground.
“Sardar Patel also worked to spread the cooperative movement in the country. Very few people would know that Sardar Patel sowed the seeds of Amul and Tribhuvandas Patel established Amul with the thoughts, guidance, and inspiration of Sardar Patel,” Shah said.
He said that between 1920 and 1930, voices were being raised against the exploitation of farmers in the country and Gandhi gave Patel the name of Sardar after seeing the skill with which he mobilised the farmers.
Shah said it was because of Patel that Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar, Jodhpur, Junagadh, and Hyderabad were part of India today.
He said that the foundation of democracy in India had deepened in 75 years and as a result of this, after independence, the mandates given by the people peacefully using vote were accepted by all and the leadership in the country has changed many times without any bloodshed.
Shah said that ‘Iron Man’ Patel worked tirelessly to unite the princely states, as well as laid the foundation of All India Services and Intelligence Bureau, envisioned the Central Police, and molded the administrative services to suit Indian ethos.
“It is the result of the efforts of Patel that the center-state structure in India has been formulated in such a way that there is no friction of any kind and as a result of this there is no contradiction between the center and states today,” he said.
Shah said that Patel's ideas of non-violence were also very real and he worked to bring results by finding solutions to every problem without wanting to get fame.
“While on one hand, the nation got the idealistic and spiritual leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, on the other hand, it got the support of a practical, visionary, and real leader like Patel,” he said. Shah said that Patel’s combination of these two had helped India.
He said that Patel took many important decisions during the making of the Constitution of India.
Shah advocated giving B R Ambedkar the task of drafting and compiling the constitution.
He said that Patel put his ideas several times in front of the Constituent Assembly so that the constitution remains balanced. Shah said that to know more about this and to understand the soul of the constitution, children should read the constitutional debates of Patel, K M Munshi, and Ambedkar.
He said that 75 years after independence were very difficult. “Sometimes the country had to face war and sometimes terrorism. The country also had to withstand global and economic problems, but despite all these difficulties, the foundation of democracy has been deepened in India through inclusive and all-round development,” Shah said. “He guided the country according to the spirit of the constitution and ensured the security of the country, due to which no one in the world can dare to insult India's Army and border.”
He said that India had pushed forward its economy with a strong impetus, and in a few years, India would reach closer to the major countries of the world in terms of infrastructure as well.
Shah said that PM Modi decided to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with three objectives.
“One, the coming young generation of the country should understand the freedom movement and struggle, second, let us know what we have achieved in 75 years and third, let us all set the goal for the centenary year of independence,” he said.
Shah urged the youth present to take one small resolution and be committed to fulfilling it.
“If India's future is bright, then only our future is bright,” he said.
Shah thanked the Gujarat Education Society and said that in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, the entire primary education was imparted in the mother tongue.
“Students also get the opportunity to learn Tamil, Urdu, and Bengali along with Hindi,” he said. “We will not allow any language and dialect of India to disappear.”
Shah urged the youth to learn any language but never leave the mother tongue because the best medium to enhance the ability of a person, to arrive at a decision and process the analysis, was the mother tongue.
He said that knowledge of English was linked with intellectual ability in the country but language was only a medium of expression not a sign of ability and if one has the ability then the world would have to listen to them.
Shah urged the parents to converse in their mother tongue with the children. He said that it was the responsibility of the youth to break the atmosphere of the inferiority complex created due to language.
Shah said that if one gives the credit for contribution to the development of the country to only a few people who speak good English, then most of the children who think, speak, write, research, and develop in their language would be cut off from the process of development.
He said that through language one knows culture and literature which makes the process of thinking more powerful and intense.
“An important dimension of the new National Education Policy of the Modi government is that the primary education of children should be in their language, technical education, research, and medical education should also be available in the regional language,” Shah said.
He said that there was a need to make an India full of confidence based on the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, which would come out at the forefront of the world competition and such an India could be made only when one leaves the inferiority complex of language.
Shah said that despite efforts made by some people to forget Sardar Patel, Patel was still in the mind of every person in the country as he was a practical leader son of India's soil, and a symbol of Indian culture who never desired to achieve fame.
“Iron Man of India 'Sardar Patel', even after getting the most votes in the Congress Working Committee at the time of independence gave up the post of Prime Minister of the country so that the new government that was to be formed remain free from controversy and our enemies would not be strengthened,” he said.
Shah asked the students to read about Patel and follow the path he showed so that PM Modi's campaign to make India the foremost country in the world in the centenary of independence gets strength.