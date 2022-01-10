Kashmir in grip of freezing cold

Srinagar: Ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir continued to reel under extreme cold as the minimum temperature stayed below the freezing point at most places in the valley, Meteorological Department officials said on Monday. The resort recorded a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive night, MET officials said.

They said Pahalgam in Anantnag district, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.