Kashmir in grip of stray dog menace

Srinagar / Kupwara: The stray dog menace has gripped Kashmir with the menace affecting residential and commercial areas as well as hospitals and schools alike.

In Srinagar, at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, the attendants as well as patients say that they face inconvenience due to the stray dog menace.

The attendants said that dozens of dogs roam on the hospital premises making it difficult for the attendants and patients to move around.