Kashmir Inc for capping of airfare to Srinagar

Srinagar: There is an increasing demand for capping air ticket prices on the Srinagar air route due to the fact that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is very susceptible to weather vagaries, which creates problems for the business community and the tourism industry.

Businessmen who have to go outside of J&K for work are postponing their plans due to the unheard of price increase for flights to Kashmir.

For tourists, flying to Dubai is less expensive than Kashmir, and patients have to shell out a fortune on air travel.

In order to support the regional economy and encourage tourism, the business community in Kashmir has asked the Centre to set a limit on the amount that airlines may charge for flights to Kashmir.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) President, Javed Ahmad Tenga said KCCI had brought up this matter at several levels, including with the Union Aviation Minister.