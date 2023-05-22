Kashmir is magical, says K Ram Charan of ‘RRR’ fame

Srinagar: It's magical to see Kashmir because it's absolutely magnificent, said ‘RRR’ actor K Ram Charan on Monday.

Noted film actor, producer, and entrepreneur, Charan was addressing the 'Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation' event, which was organised as part of the three-day Tourism Working Group Meeting of the G20 countries here at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Kashmir, according to Charan, is an “untapped” location.

Charan had several worthwhile conversations at the G20 summit in Srinagar, but one of them stood out because it was the one in which he professed his love for Jammu and Kashmir.

The actor revealed that he has had a particular and close bond with J&K ever since he was a little boy.