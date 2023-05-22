Kashmir is magical, says K Ram Charan of ‘RRR’ fame

Srinagar: It's magical to see Kashmir because it's absolutely magnificent, said ‘RRR’ actor K Ram Charan on Monday.
Noted film actor, producer, and entrepreneur, Charan was addressing the 'Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation' event, which was organised as part of the three-day Tourism Working Group Meeting of the G20 countries here at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Kashmir, according to Charan, is an “untapped” location.
Charan had several worthwhile conversations at the G20 summit in Srinagar, but one of them stood out because it was the one in which he professed his love for Jammu and Kashmir.
The actor revealed that he has had a particular and close bond with J&K ever since he was a little boy.
“Because my father has been an actor for 45 years and I am the second generation, I have been visiting Kashmir. Since 1986, I have been coming here. I visited Kashmir for the first time at that time. In Sonamarg and these stunning locations, my dad has done a lot of filming. I used to visit when I was younger. I used to feel like I had accomplished something over the summer break when my dad invited me to Kashmir. It was comparable to success," the actor said.
The “foot-tapping” song, a fan favourite since the movie's debut, made news once more when the South superstar sang it in front of the crowd at the G20 summit in Srinagar.
To thunderous applause and cheers, Charan entered the stage wearing a gorgeous white ethnic outfit and performed the song's hook dance.
The host and presenter, who did their best to imitate Charan’s dance moves, joined him.
In his performance, the actor clearly exuded enthusiasm and vigour.
According to Charan, he first travelled to Kashmir in 1986 and last filmed in Kashmir for a movie in 2016.
"I shot at this theatre (SKICC) in 2016. So for me, going to Kashmir in sumner felt like a success. This experience is quite pleasant. The film business has existed for 95 years, yet it will take them an additional 95 years to explore Kashmir fully," the Telugu actor said that he would be filming his next two movies mostly in India and described it as untapped and virgin.
"I want to learn more about India. For my next two films, I don't want to go abroad unless the producer is from Hollywood," he said. Charan took part in fireside conversation with film critic and journalist Mayank Sharma.
On the occasion, Draft National Strategy for Film Tourism was unveiled in presence of union ministers Jitendra Singh and G Kishan Reddy, Charan, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra, and G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla.