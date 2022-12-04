Kashmir, Ladakh shiver

Srinagar: While foggy conditions continued in parts of Kashmir on Sunday, Kashmir and Ladakh reeled under intense cold while Srinagar shivered at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department officials said that the foggy conditions prevailed in some parts of Kashmir including Srinagar. They said that the visibility due to fog declined drastically in the city and other parts of Kashmir on Sunday morning.

The MeT officials said that Ladakh and Kashmir reeled under intense cold last night.

“Temperatures will decline further in the coming days,” they said. “There is a possibility of light snow over the plains and in the lower reaches, and light to moderate snow over the middle and the higher reaches from December 9 evening to December 10 evening, particularly over north, northwestern, central and southern parts of Kashmir.