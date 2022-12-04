Kashmir, Ladakh shiver

Srinagar: While foggy conditions continued in parts of Kashmir on Sunday, Kashmir and Ladakh reeled under intense cold while Srinagar shivered at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department officials said that the foggy conditions prevailed in some parts of Kashmir including Srinagar. They said that the visibility due to fog declined drastically in the city and other parts of Kashmir on Sunday morning.
The MeT officials said that Ladakh and Kashmir reeled under intense cold last night.
“Temperatures will decline further in the coming days,” they said. “There is a possibility of light snow over the plains and in the lower reaches, and light to moderate snow over the middle and the higher reaches from December 9 evening to December 10 evening, particularly over north, northwestern, central and southern parts of Kashmir.
The MeT officials said that the minimum temperature in Srinagar plunged to minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below Saturday’s minus 1.9 degrees Celsius.
They said that the mercury was around 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal for the summer capital and equaled last Sunday’s temperature, which was the coldest night so far this season.
The MeT officials said that in the cold desert region Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 10.8 degrees Celsius and mercury in Drass settled at minus 11.1 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has already forecast light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir from December 9 to 10.
The MeT officials said that the Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius against minus 2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that Qazigund, Kashmir’s gateway town, recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius against minus 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in south Kashmir resort, Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius against minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that another south Kashmir resort, Kokernag, recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius against minus 1 degree Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius below normal. The MeT officials said that in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius against minus 1.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1 degree Celsius below normal.
They said that the winter capital, Jammu, recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius against 10.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal, Batote 3 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal, Katra 8.6 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal, and Bhaderwah 1.4 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius below normal.