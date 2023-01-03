Kashmir, Ladakh under intense cold wave

Srinagar: Clear skies brought Kashmir and Ladakh under intense cold wave on Tuesday while Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir shivered at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department officials that there would be mainly clear weather till January 6.

“Expect further fall in minimum temperature across J&K,” they said. “On January 7, weather is expected to be cloudy and from January 8 to 10, weather is expected to be cloudy with the possibility of snowfall and rain in the plains of Jammu at many places of J&K with 70 percent chance.”

The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal.