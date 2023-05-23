Kashmir no more land of hartals, stone pelters: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said Kashmir was no more land of hartals and stone pelters while the terror ecosystem had been dismantled while schools and colleges remain open and help youth focus on career building.
Addressing a news conference here, the LG said, “Today’s J&K is not a land of hartals or stone pelters. It’s a land of peace and prosperity that responsible and responsive administration is trying too hard to bring in the lives of the people.”
He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, J&K was on the move.
“By adopting the whole of government approach, the ecosystem of terror sponsored by our neighbour has been almost dismantled. Schools and colleges remain open allowing youth to focus on career building,” Sinha said.
He thanked PM Modi for providing J&K this historic opportunity to host the third Tourism Working Group meeting of G20 member nations and observer countries.
“We had a very exciting and productive inaugural session earlier today. The significant deliberation, exchange of views and perspectives will help in building a framework based on five priority areas for sustainable tourism as we advance towards the post COVID-19 pandemic era,” the LG said. “I have also been informed that the ongoing third Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar is the biggest gathering of foreign delegates so far. I think it is bigger than previous Tourism Working Group meetings in Siliguri and Gujarat, and except China, all G20 nations delegates, representatives and other stakeholders of the tourism industry of the respective countries are participating in the event.”
He said that he had been informed that 57 delegates from 27 countries were participating in the G20 meeting at Srinagar and it was a reflection of India’s strength and ancient values of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.
Sinha said that J&K was fully committed to the effort to build on shared aspirations for sustainable tourism and the PM has accorded highest priority to sustainable social and economic development of J&K.
“In the last 4 years, policies and programmes have been reshaped so that the benefits of growth percolate to the masses and nurture nature,” he said. “Our focus on green tourism, offbeat destinations, involvement of local communities, and according industry status to the tourism sector has turned this sector into one of the most flourishing industries in J&K. Our sustained reforms, including a new film policy, modern infrastructure and ease of doing business, has transformed J&K into a preferred destination for shooting of films, which is also strengthening the economy and providing employment opportunities to the people.”
The LG said that J&K was governed by the Indian constitution, which had established rule of law and supremacy of the people.
“Grass-root democracy has been growing from strength to strength. The three-tier PRI system has ensured stability and consistency in development and participation of people in policy making. We have an open and vibrant press and more than 400 newspapers are published every day. The digital revolution has unleashed socio-cultural transformation, which has empowered every section of the society, especially the young generation,” he said.
Sinha said that with more than 65 percent of the population below 35 years of age, J&K was witnessing the emergence of a powerful force of youth that was contributing to invention, innovation and research.
“You will be surprised to know that last year, 60 lakh youth participated in various sporting events across J&K. Every district of J&K has a multi-purpose indoor sports hall. Gulmarg is being transformed into a world-class winter sports destination. We wanted to take our G20 delegates to Gulmarg and show them its scenic beauty but due to time constraints it may not happen this time,” the LG said.
He said that all 4292 Panchayats in J&K had a youth club to seize the opportunity globalisation had to offer.
“We have set up a dedicated department, Mission Youth, to help young men and women to achieve their dreams and build a vibrant society free from fear, discrimination and exploitation,” Sinha said.
He said that under the guidance of PM Modi, the J&K government had taken a very wide range of decisions to accelerate the implementation of mega infrastructure projects, modernisation of health, agriculture, energy sector, and brought transparency and accountability in the governance system to script a new chapter of growth.
“J&K is future ready. J&K is ambitious. Our multi-sectoral achievements reflect that. We are registering a new start-up every other day. In the last four years, we have registered 7.7 lakh new entrepreneurs, which roughly means that per day 527 youth started their entrepreneurial journey to contribute to their individual and Jammu Kashmir’s growth,” the LG said. “We are ensuring fast industrial development to bring rapid social transformation. On an average, we are receiving seven to eight applications every day from different industrial houses from India and abroad, who are willing to set up their facilities here. In 2022, on average one industry became operational per day.”
He said that in a very short span of time, J&K was advancing towards building a digital society.
“We are offering more than 450 public services in online mode. Our entire administration is paperless,” Sinha said.
He said that in 2022, J&K recorded 12 lakh e-transactions per day. “In the first four month of 2023, we have recorded 23 lakh e-transactions which is higher than many other states. With more than 150 higher education institutions, two central universities, seven state universities, and by establishing all premier educational institutions, J&K is ready to contribute to India’s knowledge economy,” the LG said. “Our speed to execute projects post 2019 has gone up by 10 times. In 2018, 9229 projects were completed whereas in the last financial year, we completed 92,560 projects. We are building an effective and efficient rural infrastructure. The number and fast-paced developments show our resolve to build Atma-Nirbhar J&K.”
He said that the government was working with innovative approaches to exploit our strength and empower J&K farmers.
“With sustained efforts in the last 2 to 3 years while managing pandemic, J&K figures in the top five states of the country in terms of monthly farm income. We are implementing 29 projects worth Rs 5013 crore to increase farmer’s income by 4 times in the next five years. We are number one in terms of production of saffron, apple, walnut, and almond in India, and industries in processing and value addition will provide new heights to J&K,” Sinha said. “More than 6 lakh women entrepreneurs through Self-Help Groups are reaching global scales in terms of quality and output. J&K is becoming a centre and export hub for diverse goods, from agricultural products to handicrafts to horticulture produce. All these strengths have resulted in a greater integration with the global market, which has helped us to lay the foundation for even better prospects ahead.”
He said that the socio-economic achievements of J&K show that the government was firmly resolved to continue with the reform process and accelerated development in every sector. “This is just the beginning of the turnaround of J&K, the crown of incredible India. I remember Sri Aurobindo had once said: ‘The sun of India's destiny would rise and fill all India with its light and overflow India and overflow Asia and overflow the world,’” the LG said.