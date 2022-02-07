Kashmir parts receive another spell of snowfall

Srinagar: Parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed intermittent rains and snow between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, leading to dip in minimum temperatures.
Overnight fresh snow accumulations in Gulmarg crossed half a foot. Pahalgam recorded nearly 5 inches of fresh snowfall. Gurez Valley also saw another spell of snow during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday which continued till late morning on Monday. Upper reaches in Kupwara recorded nearly 3 inches of snow in the early morning hours.
Lolab, Mamer and a few other places received a very light spell of snow with little or no accumulation.
Meanwhile, the fresh spell of snow in higher reaches caused a dip in minimum temperatures in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, especially over the northern districts. Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of 0.7 degrees Celsius compared to 1.1 degrees Celsius the night earlier.
Srinagar, Pahalgam, Qazigund and Gulmarg recorded low temperatures at 2.2, minus 0.5, 0.6 and minus 5.0 degrees Celsius respectively. However, as the Kashmir parts basked in winter sun, after improvement in the afternoon, there was a considerable increase in the maximum temperature. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius.
Kupwara, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Qazigund recorded high temperatures at 9, 0.0, 5 and 6.7 degrees Celsius respectively.