Kashmir parts receive another spell of snowfall

Srinagar: Parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed intermittent rains and snow between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, leading to dip in minimum temperatures.

Overnight fresh snow accumulations in Gulmarg crossed half a foot. Pahalgam recorded nearly 5 inches of fresh snowfall. Gurez Valley also saw another spell of snow during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday which continued till late morning on Monday. Upper reaches in Kupwara recorded nearly 3 inches of snow in the early morning hours.