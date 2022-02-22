Kashmir parts receive fresh snowfall

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed another spell of rain and snowfall on Tuesday, bringing down the maximum temperatures.
Heavy snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg, Machil, Z-Gali, Sadhna pass, upper reaches of Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts. Gulmarg recorded more than 10 inches of snow till late evening.
Also, snow had accumulated at Tangmarg. Shopian district saw intermittent light snowfall since morning, though no major accumulations were reported.
There were also reports of light snowfall in plains of Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Budgam districts in the afternoon hours for a short period of time.
Budgam higher reaches recorded snowfall varying between 4 to 10 inches. This fresh spell brought the maximum temperatures down across Jammu and Kashmir, after witnessing above normal temperatures during the past week.
Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, which is 5.1 degrees below the normal. Qazigund, Pahalgam and Kokernag recorded high temperatures of 6.0, 2.1 and 5.0 degrees Celsius respectively.
Gulmarg and Kupwara registered minus 1.2 and 8.0 degrees Celsius as their maximum temperatures. Jammu City, Batote, Banihal, Bhaderwah and Katra recorded maximum temperatures of 22.8, 12.1, 11.2, 15.3 and 19.6 degrees Celsius.