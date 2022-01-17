Kashmir parts receive snowfall

Meteorological Department has forecast wet weather to continue on Tuesday with the possibility of another spell from January 21.

"Light Rain (in plains of Jammu) and light snow in plains of Kashmir and Light to Moderate over Higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh is Likely during 17(night) and 18th. Thereafter, another spell of Light to Moderate Snow in J&K is likely during (21-22)," read the MeT statement.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, recorded a maximum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 1.0 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in the Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir went up from the previous night's low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius to settle at a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.