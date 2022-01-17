Kashmir parts receive snowfall

Srinagar: Parts of north Kashmir received another spell of snow on Monday, even as Meteorological Department Srinagar has predicted more snowfall during the next 24 hours.
Plains as well as higher reaches of north Kashmir started receiving snow from Monday morning which continued intermittently till evening. Lolab saw snow accumulations up to 2 inches. While upper reaches in Bandipora and Kupwara received more than 4 inches of fresh snow. Reports of light snowfall were also received from Kupwara town, Baramulla, Sopore, Bandipora plains and Ganderbal and Budgam higher reaches. Light rain was recorded in Pampore, Srinagar and Ganderbal plains.
Meteorological Department has forecast wet weather to continue on Tuesday with the possibility of another spell from January 21.
"Light Rain (in plains of Jammu) and light snow in plains of Kashmir and Light to Moderate over Higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh is Likely during 17(night) and 18th. Thereafter, another spell of Light to Moderate Snow in J&K is likely during (21-22)," read the MeT statement.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, recorded a maximum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 1.0 degrees Celsius.
The mercury in the Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir went up from the previous night's low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius to settle at a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.
While the maximum temperature stayed at 4.2 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches up from the previous night. The maximum temperature stayed below the freezing point at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Qazigund - the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir - settled at a low of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, while the high remained at 6.1 degrees Celsius.
The night temperature in Kokernag, in the south, and Kupwara, in north, settled at a low of minus 2.0 and 0.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The stations recorded maximums of 5.3 and 2.3 degrees Celsius. Bhaderwah town was the coldest recorded place in Jammu region with a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Banihal in Ramban district at 3.4 degrees Celsius. Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius, 2 notches below the normal during this part of the season. Katra, which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a low temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius. Bhaderwah, Banihal, Jammu and Katra recorded maximum temperatures of 9.3, 11.4, 10.3 and 9.6 degrees Celsius respectively.