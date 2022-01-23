Kashmir parts receive snowfall, rains lash plains

Bhaderwah received a couple of inches of fresh snowfall on Sunday, 1-2 inches in Anantnag, Pulwama, Bijbehara, Tral and surrounding areas. Greater accumulations, of more than 6 inches, were reported from Qazigund, Lower Mundah, Verinag, Kokernag and Jawahar Tunnel.

Jawahar Tunnel recorded over a foot of fresh snow. Total snow depth crossed 3.5 feet at the Tunnel entry point. Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded 2.5 inches and 3.5 inches of snow respectively.

Reports of light to moderate snowfall were also received from Banihal, Batote and higher reaches of Kathua.

Dhaggar, Roulka, Duddgan, Lowang and Bani in Kathua district were covered in several inches of fresh snow.

On and off rainfall continued in other plains throughout the day. Jammu region witnessed moderate intensity showers while lower intensity showers were recorded in Kashmir region.