Kashmir parts receive snowfall, rains lash plains

Srinagar: Intermittent rains, snowfall continued across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, even as the Meteorological Department has predicted improvement in weather from Monday.
Parts of south Kashmir started receiving snowfall from Saturday evening which continued intermittently on Sunday. Snowfall also occurred in the upper reaches of north Kashmir and Jammu region.
Bhaderwah received a couple of inches of fresh snowfall on Sunday, 1-2 inches in Anantnag, Pulwama, Bijbehara, Tral and surrounding areas. Greater accumulations, of more than 6 inches, were reported from Qazigund, Lower Mundah, Verinag, Kokernag and Jawahar Tunnel.
Jawahar Tunnel recorded over a foot of fresh snow. Total snow depth crossed 3.5 feet at the Tunnel entry point. Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded 2.5 inches and 3.5 inches of snow respectively.
Reports of light to moderate snowfall were also received from Banihal, Batote and higher reaches of Kathua.
Dhaggar, Roulka, Duddgan, Lowang and Bani in Kathua district were covered in several inches of fresh snow.
On and off rainfall continued in other plains throughout the day. Jammu region witnessed moderate intensity showers while lower intensity showers were recorded in Kashmir region.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted improvement in weather from Monday onwards with the possibility of fog in Jammu plains.
"Overall improvement from 24th onwards till 29th. However, fog may develop in plains of Jammuduring 26-28th.There's no forecast of any major precipitation till ending Jan," read the MeT statement.
Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 1 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.
Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kokernag recorded the day's high temperatures at 5.3, 2.6 and 4.5 degrees Celsius with a total rain amount of 2.8 mm, 4.6 mm and 1.2 mm respectively during the 9 am till 5:30 pm.
Kupwara and Gulmarg recorded maximums at 5.3 and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius respectively.
Jammu City received 1.6mm of rain, Banihal 13.4mm, Batote 8.2mm, Bhaderwah 10.4mm and Katra 1.0mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Maximum temperatures at these locations were 13.7, 2.7, 3.5, 3.9 and 10.3 degrees Celsius respectively.