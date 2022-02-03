Kashmir parts receive snowfall, rains lash plains

Srinagar: Rains and light snowfall occurred in Kashmir and light to a moderate spell of rain in Jammu division on Thursday as the night temperatures rose further due to cloud cover in J&K and Ladakh.

As per Meteorological Department data, an average of 6 to 8 inches of snow accumulated in Gulmarg and Pahalgam while 3 to 4 inches accumulated in the plains of the Valley during the last 24 hours.