Kashmir parts receive snowfall, rains lash plains

Srinagar: Rains and light snowfall occurred in Kashmir and light to a moderate spell of rain in Jammu division on Thursday as the night temperatures rose further due to cloud cover in J&K and Ladakh.
As per Meteorological Department data, an average of 6 to 8 inches of snow accumulated in Gulmarg and Pahalgam while 3 to 4 inches accumulated in the plains of the Valley during the last 24 hours.
"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain/snow during February 2 and 4 with main activity on 3rd with the possibility of isolated heavy rain/snow mainly in South Kashmir and Jammu region. Light rain/snow is also most likely at scattered places during February 6 and 7. Some places in Jammu region may receive thunderstorm/hailstorm on February 3rd” the MeT forecast said.
"Overall, weather is likely to remain (erratic) partly to generally cloudy with occasional light snowfall at scattered places till February 8," the forecast said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 0.6, Pahalgam minus 1.7 and Gulmarg minus 6.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 11.4, Leh minus 9.1 and Kargil minus 14.6 as the night's lowest temperature. Jammu city had 10.2, Katra 7.5, Batote 1.5, Banihal 2.0 and Bhaderwah 1.2 as the minimum.