Kashmir peaceful, security heightened

Srinagar: In the wake of awarding of punishment to separatist Yasin Malik, authorities have beefed up security across Kashmir. In order to take stock of the law and order situation in the Valley, a joint security review meeting of Police and CRPF was held here on Wednesday.
“It was a peaceful day and people were busy in the normal chorus,” officials said. They said cellular internet was snapped in Srinagar to dispel any rumour mongering.
IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar chaired a joint meeting with the officers of Police and security forces at PCR Kashmir in which threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for safe and smooth conduct of upcoming SANJY-2022.
The meeting was attended by IG CRPF (Ops) Mavinder Singh Bhatia, IG CRPF Srinagar Charu Sinha, DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF (South) Mathew A John, DIG CRPF (North) Dr RK Rana, DIG SSB Srinagar Hemem Basant, DIG BSF Subash Chandra, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, SSP Bandipora Muhammad Zahid and other senior officers of Police/SF.
At the onset of the meeting, IGP Kashmir was briefed by the officers through detailed presentations about the proposed security measures to be put in place for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022.
The presentation included various security aspects viz proposed deployments, arrangements for camp security, road opening parties, general security scenario in their respective areas, preparation for disaster management, cut off timings etc. The participating officers also shared their valuable inputs and suggestions for strengthening the security grid and providing fool proof security cover to Yatris during their forward & return journey. Further, the role and responsibilities of all the security agencies involved in making security related arrangements were also discussed in detail during the meeting.
Addressing the participants, the IGP Kashmir stressed on the need of adopting proactive and coordinated approach towards ensuring adequate arrangements for smooth and successful conduct of SANJY-2022. The officers were directed to ensure better coordination and synergy among different security agencies working on ground and prepare the exhaustive security plan/arrangements as per the ground situation/requirement in their respective areas of responsibility for peaceful yatra. He also directed the officers to make adequate use of modern technology for enhancing the security surveillance grid.
IGP Kashmir further directed to maintain strict surveillance over the anti-social/anti-national elements who are hell bent towards disrupting the peaceful atmosphere and creating law and order problems for their vested interests. He also directed the officers to carry out exercises and select strategic locations where drones can be used and CCTVs can be installed besides establishing round the clock nakas/cut-off points. He further advised the officers to maintain highest level of alertness in view of the inputs received from different agencies so as to thwart the evil designs of terrorists to disrupt the yatra.