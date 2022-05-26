Kashmir peaceful, security heightened

Srinagar: In the wake of awarding of punishment to separatist Yasin Malik, authorities have beefed up security across Kashmir. In order to take stock of the law and order situation in the Valley, a joint security review meeting of Police and CRPF was held here on Wednesday.

“It was a peaceful day and people were busy in the normal chorus,” officials said. They said cellular internet was snapped in Srinagar to dispel any rumour mongering.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar chaired a joint meeting with the officers of Police and security forces at PCR Kashmir in which threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for safe and smooth conduct of upcoming SANJY-2022.