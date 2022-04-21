Kashmir plunges into darkness as power outage worsens

The situation in the old city of Srinagar is even worse where most of the areas are non-metered. As per locals power curtailment hours are more than the power supplied hours.

However, KPDCL officials have put up their hands and stated that the situation is not in their control.

"It is the National Grid where the problem lies, we get restricted supply and we have distributed it accordingly," informed a senior KPDCL official.

Chief Engineer, Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Javid Yusuf said that it is not the problem in Kashmir alone, but across India. "It has nothing to due to Ramadhan, till 3 am our demand is 1000 MWs, which peaks to 1650 MWs at Sehri time, as a result of which we have resort to power curtailments. This year March has been the hottest in over 122 years, summer has set early, all India power demand is near 2 lakh MWs is near an all-time high record."