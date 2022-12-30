Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, month-long dry spell ends

Srinagar: Kashmir and parts of Ladakh received fresh snowfall with highest in frontier district of Kupwara while authorities issued an avalanche alert across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The snowfall in the plains of J&K broke the month-long prevailing dry spell across Kashmir.

The Meteorological Department officials said that the snowfall started in Kashmir late Thursday afternoon and continued intermittently till midnight.

They said amid cloud cover, minimum temperature recorded further increased in Kashmir on Friday after the snowfall.

The Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh Highway, and Gurez, Tangdhar, and Machil roads passing through mountainous passes have been closed.