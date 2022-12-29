Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, Srinagar season’s first

Srinagar: Various parts of Kashmir, particularly the higher reaches, and Ladakh received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

“There was light to moderate snowfall over the higher reaches on Thursday,” the MeT officials said. “The plains also received light snowfall late Thursday afternoon. Precipitation will continue on Friday.”

They said that there is a 70 percent possibility of intermittent light to moderate snow at scattered places from December 29 evening to December 30.

“Though there is no forecast of a major snowfall but even light snowfall and below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on Sonamarg-Zojila, Sinthan Top, and Gurez-Bandipora road on December 30,” the MeT officials said.