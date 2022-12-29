Kashmir receives fresh snowfall, Srinagar season’s first

Srinagar: Various parts of Kashmir, particularly the higher reaches, and Ladakh received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.
“There was light to moderate snowfall over the higher reaches on Thursday,” the MeT officials said. “The plains also received light snowfall late Thursday afternoon. Precipitation will continue on Friday.”
They said that there is a 70 percent possibility of intermittent light to moderate snow at scattered places from December 29 evening to December 30.
“Though there is no forecast of a major snowfall but even light snowfall and below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on Sonamarg-Zojila, Sinthan Top, and Gurez-Bandipora road on December 30,” the MeT officials said.
The summer capital Srinagar received the season's first snowfall on Thursday evening.
The MeT officials said that the minimum temperatures recorded a rise but continued to hover below sub-zero level in Kashmir and Ladakh.
“Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal,” they said.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund, for the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius against minus 5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that Pahalgam resort in Anantnag district recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius against minus 7.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Kokernag, another resort in Anantnag district, recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius against minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the Gulmarg Ski resort in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius against minus 6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius against minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.
They said that the winter capital, Jammu recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius against 2.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
In the morning, Jammu also remained engulfed in haze.