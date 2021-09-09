Kashmir records 29% deficit in rainfall during June-September

As per the MeT data, summer capital Srinagar recorded the second highest rainfall in Kashmir division. It recorded 162 millimeters of rainfall during June and September this year which is 10 per cent below the normal. Shopian district in south Kashmir recorded 56.5 mm rainfall, making it the widest rainfall deficit of 76 per cent while Budgam recorded 93.2 mm rainfall, a deficit of 43 per cent below normal rainfall for this period.

Kupwara recorded 155.9 mm rainfall and saw a deficit of 34 per cent from the normal. Kulgam recorded 200.8 mm rainfall and saw a deficit of 30 per cent while Anantnag which received 179.5 mm rainfall saw a deficit of 31 per cent from the normal. Bandipora recorded 108.5 mm rainfall and a deficit of 26 per cent while Pulwama which recorded 104.8 mm rainfall, saw a deficit of 22 per cent.

Baramulla, which recorded 175.3 mm rainfall, saw a deficit of 15 per cent between June 1 and September 9, MeT data said. It said the Jammu division recorded a deficit of 25.38 per cent in rainfall during this period.

Meanwhile, as per MeT forecast there is no prediction “of any major rainfall for the next 10 days in J&K”.

The MeT forecast said “intermittent light rainfall is predicted in the next couple of days in J&K”.

“Intermittent light to moderate rainfall is likely especially in the morning, evening during the next 2 days and mainly dry thereafter,” the MeT forecast said.