Kashmir records above normal day temperatures

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department on Saturday forecasted dry weather conditions in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh till March 19, even as mercury has been settling quite above the 'normal' level from the past four days.
The summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is 5.4 degrees above the average.
Qazigund, Pahalgam and Kokernag, all in south Kashmir, recorded high temperatures of 20.2, 17.5 and 19.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Kupwara remained the hottest place in J&K, recording a maximum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, which is 9.0 degrees above the normal. Snow-covered ski resort Gulmarg, recorded a maximum temperature of 12.0 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The temperature was 7.6 degrees above the average.