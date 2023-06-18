Kashmir records season’s hottest day

Srinagar: The heat wave has started to grip Kashmir as Sunday recorded the hottest day of the season so far with Srinagar recording 31.8 degrees Celsius while the Meteorological Department predicted hot and humid conditions for a week.

“Today was the hottest day of the season in Kashmir so far,” the MeT officials said. They said that mainly dry weather was expected during the next week even though the possibility of brief spell of showers and thunderstorms mainly towards late afternoon or evening could not be ruled out.

“Hot and dry weather is likely to continue with maximum temperature over plains of Jammu likely to range between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius,” the MeT officials said.