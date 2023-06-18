Kashmir records season’s hottest day

Srinagar: The heat wave has started to grip Kashmir as Sunday recorded the hottest day of the season so far with Srinagar recording 31.8 degrees Celsius while the Meteorological Department predicted hot and humid conditions for a week.
“Today was the hottest day of the season in Kashmir so far,” the MeT officials said. They said that mainly dry weather was expected during the next week even though the possibility of brief spell of showers and thunderstorms mainly towards late afternoon or evening could not be ruled out.
“Hot and dry weather is likely to continue with maximum temperature over plains of Jammu likely to range between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius,” the MeT officials said.
They said that Srinagar recorded 31.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday and this was the highest recorded temperature in the city during this season.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded 31.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 26.6 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 30 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 30.5 degrees Celsius, and Jammu city recorded 38.4 degrees Celsius.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of 17 degrees Celsius against 16 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was above normal by 2.2 degrees Celsius.
The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.8 degrees Celsius against 8.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was above normal by 1.5 degrees Celsius.
They said that Qazigund recorded a low of 13.6 degrees Celsius against 13.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3 degrees Celsius.
The MeT officials said that Pahalgam recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius against 9.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the mercury in Kupwara settled at 13.6 degrees Celsius against 12.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of 14.2 degrees Celsius against 13.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 27.7 degrees Celsius against 25.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.2 degrees Celsius above normal.