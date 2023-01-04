Kashmir reels under intense cold

Srinagar: Mercury plunged to bone chilling minus 9.4 degrees Celsius in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort and minus 5.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, the Meteorological Department said Wednesday.

The MeT has predicted mainly clear weather till January 6, expecting further fall in minimum temperatures across J&K.

“January 7 is expected to be cloudy followed by snow and rain as the week ends,” they said. “From January 8 to 10, the weather is expected to be cloudy with possibility of snow and rainfall in the plains at many places of J&K.”