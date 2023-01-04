Kashmir reels under intense cold
Srinagar: Mercury plunged to bone chilling minus 9.4 degrees Celsius in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort and minus 5.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, the Meteorological Department said Wednesday.
The MeT has predicted mainly clear weather till January 6, expecting further fall in minimum temperatures across J&K.
“January 7 is expected to be cloudy followed by snow and rain as the week ends,” they said. “From January 8 to 10, the weather is expected to be cloudy with possibility of snow and rainfall in the plains at many places of J&K.”
The MeT officials said that intense cold conditions continued unabated in Kashmir as minimum temperature dropped to minus 9.4 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam on Wednesday.
“Pahalgam, recorded a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius against minus 7.2 degrees Celsius the previous night,” they said, adding that it was the coldest night recorded this season in the tourist resort.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius against minus 5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius against minus 4.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius against minus 9.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said mercury in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town settled at minus 6 degrees Celsius against minus 4.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius against 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Banihal recorded a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal.