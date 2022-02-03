Kashmir saw 4 acid attacks on girls in last 8 years

Subsequently, the court charged the accused for committing offences under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 362 (causing damage to vital organ), 354 (outrage of modesty) of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

After framing charges against the accused, the court directed the prosecution to lead evidence in support of its case.

The prosecution produced 17 witnesses before the court in support of its contention while the counsel representing the accused brought three witnesses in defense.

On December 11, 2015, a 22-year-old law student was grievously injured in the acid attack near Nowshera on the outskirts of Srinagar when she was on her way to her college.