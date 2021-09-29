Kashmir sees 5-fold increase in vehicles on road in 17 years

The automobile survey had revealed that despite the economic distress since 2014 floods, car business has been quite steady. As per figures of Motor Vehicle Department, as of March 2018, total number of 1,07,403 cars were present in Kashmir which has touched almost 1.75 lakh now. As per the bank's automobile survey, large scale migration of populations from far flung areas to towns is the reason that car business in these hinterland markets has seen a sharp increase.

As per the survey the most popular cars in demand are the ones priced between Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 3 lakhs.

“After doing a pan industry survey of the automobile market in Kashmir we have come to a conclusion that average cost price per car is Rs 3.4 lakhs. As compared to this the average pan India trend is of a much higher value as the average price is Rs 6 lakhs per car,” said a researcher who was part of the survey. As per the survey, despite Valley still not matching up to other cities in terms of popularity of high-end cars, the number of luxury cars on Kashmir roads has seen a considerable increase in the last 2 to 3 years.

As per automotive industry estimates, two-wheelers including bikes and scooty sales have also grown by a whopping more than 70 percent in the last few years. According to RTO Kashmir figures, more than 45,000 computerised driving licenses were issued in 2017-18 while in 2016-17 , despite the unrest witnessed in the Valley 28,500 new driving licenses were issued.