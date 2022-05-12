‘Kashmir to be connected with rest of country through railway link by 2023 end’

While appreciating the Railways for the work done with respect to connecting the Jammu and Kashmir region with the rest of India, Dr Mehta observed that the railway line will act as a catalyst for the overall development, progress, and prosperity of the region and shall play important role in rapid industrialization, movement of raw materials, boost trade and tourism, besides providing opportunity for employment generation.

Dr Mehta assured all possible support and cooperation from the UT administration to finish the project within the given timeline.

General Manager NR also thanked the Chief Secretary for the UT administration's support that has been extended to the Railway for executing the several projects and finishing those in a time-bound manner.