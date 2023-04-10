Kashmir tourism will increase 3 to 4 times once Zojila Tunnel is built: Nitin Gadkari

Baltal: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Monday said tourism in Kashmir would increase by three to four times once the construction on the Zojila Tunnel would be completed.
Addressing media persons at the west portal of the Zojila Tunnel here, he said,
“With the construction of this tunnel, tourism will increase by three to four times and employment opportunities will also grow in J&K.”
Gadkari, who is on a two-day visit to J&K leading a group of Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, inspected works on Zojila Tunnel and Z-Morh Tunnel coming up on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.
Once work on the twin tunnels would be completed, Kashmir would be connected with the cold desert Ladakh with an all-weather road.
“It is my third visit here and it is a pleasure to interact with the workers and people associated with the tunnel here. They are working under extreme weather conditions. At times, the temperature dips to subzero level,” Gadkari said.
He said, given the terrain and weather conditions, carrying work on Zojila Tunnel was a challenging task.
However, Gadkari expressed satisfaction over the pace of construction work going on the Zojila Tunnel, which would become Asia’s longest tunnel at 13.14 km.
The union minister said that he had requested LG Sinha to plan resorts and adventure sports just like Switzerland in J&K.
He said that the Centre had given a new impetus to the construction of new highways, tunnels and bridges, which would bring transformative changes in the lives of people and create huge employment opportunities for the local people.
Gadkari said that at the time of the Kargil War, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visualised that there should be a good road between Ladakh and Srinagar.
Laying out a roadmap for connecting several cities across the country, he said that the tunnel was one of the important things of “our dream to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari”.
The union minister said that so far 28 percent work on Zojila Tunnel had been completed.
He said 19 tunnels were being constructed across J&K at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore. “The construction work on Zojila Tunnel and its approach road is in progress at a cost of Rs 6800 crore. It is a 7.57-meter high horseshoe-shaped single tube, two-lane tunnel, which would pass under the Zojila Pass in the Himalayas between Ganderbal in Kashmir and Drass town in Kargil district of Ladakh. The project includes a Smart Tunnel (SCADA) system constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method. It is equipped with facilities like CCTV, radio control, uninterrupted power supply, and ventilation. The Centre saved Rs 5000 crore by the use of modern technology in this project,” Gadkari said.
He said that while the average travel time to cross the Zojila Pass was three hours, after the completion of the tunnel, the travel time would come down to 20 minutes.
Officials of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) and Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) officials briefed the union minister about the tunnel work.
Gadkari also announced that the Z-Morh Tunnel, which connects Gagangir with Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district, would be inaugurated in October this year.