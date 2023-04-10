Kashmir tourism will increase 3 to 4 times once Zojila Tunnel is built: Nitin Gadkari

Baltal: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Monday said tourism in Kashmir would increase by three to four times once the construction on the Zojila Tunnel would be completed.

Addressing media persons at the west portal of the Zojila Tunnel here, he said,

“With the construction of this tunnel, tourism will increase by three to four times and employment opportunities will also grow in J&K.”

Gadkari, who is on a two-day visit to J&K leading a group of Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, inspected works on Zojila Tunnel and Z-Morh Tunnel coming up on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

Once work on the twin tunnels would be completed, Kashmir would be connected with the cold desert Ladakh with an all-weather road.