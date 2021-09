Srinagar: The train service on the 137-kiometre Baramulla- Banihal rail line will remain suspended on Friday.

Officials said that train service will remain suspended for a day as a “precautionary measure” on Friday.

Earlier, the train service had remained suspended for five consecutive days last week due to the situation that had prevailed. The train link in Kashmir has become an important mode of commuting with hundreds of passengers travelling by it daily.