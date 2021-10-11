Kashmir upper reaches get season's first snowfall
Srinagar: Upper reaches of Kashmir received season's first snowfall on Monday while plains were lashed by intermittent rains bringing down the temperatures sharply.
In north Kashmir, Sadhna Top received 1 inch deep snowfall, Z-Gali Machil 1 inch, Farkhian Top Keran 1 inch and Razdan Top 7 inches of fresh snowfall, Meteorological Department officials said.
Kongdoori in Gulmarg - the famous skiing resort - received 5 centimeters of fresh snowfall. A hailstorm was also witnessed in and around Gulmarg during the afternoon. The ski resort recorded 4 millimetres of rainfall between 8 am to 5:30 pm on Monday, MeT data said.
Similarly upper reaches of Mawer, Langate including Puthwari, Nowgam and Bangus received the season's first snowfall on Monday. Snow depth, ranging between 1 to 3 inches, was recorded at these locations.
Reports of light snowfall were also received from the holy cave of Amarnath, Zojila pass and Tosamaidan in Khag area of Budgam district. The effect of season's first active Western Disturbance, a phenomena that brings inclement weather was largely felt across Kashmir as people were seen wearing woolens and jackets.
Summer capital Srinagar, which received 3.8 millimetres of rainfall on Monday recorded a high temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, down from 24.4 degrees Celsius the previous day. In the tourist resort of Gulmarg, the maximum temperature settled at 5.8 degrees Celsius compared to 15.8 degrees Celsius the day earlier.
The day temperature in Qazigund, in south Kashmir, settled at a high of 17.8 degrees Celsius while it remained 13.1 degrees Celsius in Kupwara which is 11.8 degrees Celsius below normal, MeT officials said.Qazigund received 8 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm on Monday. Kokernag and Anantnag recorded maximum temperatures of 15.2 degrees Celsius and 17.3 degrees Celsius. Banihal was the coldest recorded place in the Jammu region with a high of 20.2 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees below the average for this time of the year.
Batote and Bhaderwah, both, recorded maximum temperatures of 22.7 degrees Celsius while 29.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Katra. Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above the normal during this part of the season. The weatherman has forecast significant improvement in the weather from Tuesday and predicted mainly dry weather till October 18.