Kashmir upper reaches get season's first snowfall

Kongdoori in Gulmarg - the famous skiing resort - received 5 centimeters of fresh snowfall. A hailstorm was also witnessed in and around Gulmarg during the afternoon. The ski resort recorded 4 millimetres of rainfall between 8 am to 5:30 pm on Monday, MeT data said.

Similarly upper reaches of Mawer, Langate including Puthwari, Nowgam and Bangus received the season's first snowfall on Monday. Snow depth, ranging between 1 to 3 inches, was recorded at these locations.

Reports of light snowfall were also received from the holy cave of Amarnath, Zojila pass and Tosamaidan in Khag area of Budgam district. The effect of season's first active Western Disturbance, a phenomena that brings inclement weather was largely felt across Kashmir as people were seen wearing woolens and jackets.