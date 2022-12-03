Kashmir wakes up to foggy Saturday morning

Srinagar: Dense fog engulfed parts of Kashmir on Saturday and the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted rains and snow from December 9 to 10.
The temperatures are also dipping further in Kashmir and Ladakh.
The people in Srinagar and some other parts of Kashmir woke up to dense fog on Saturday morning as the mercury dipped below zero degree Celsius.
The MeT officials said that while Srinagar faced reduced visibility due to the dense fog early morning, most parts of Kashmir continued to witness a decline in the temperatures.
They said that there were likely chances that the Dal Lake area would experience a minimum temperature of -1 degree Celsius in the coming days.
The weatherman on Saturday said that there was a possibility of light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir from December 9 to 10.
“As per today's model analysis, there is a possibility of light snow over the plains and lower reaches, light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches during December 9 evening to December 10 evening, particularly over north, northwestern, central parts of Kashmir, and south Kashmir,” the MeT officials said. “There is no let up in freezing cold conditions in Kashmiras minimum temperatures recorded a drop.”
They said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius against minus 0.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1 degree Celsius below normal.
Last Sunday, Srinagar saw minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, the coldest night so far this season.
The MeT officials said that the Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius against minus 0.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that Qazigund, Kashmir’s gateway town, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius against 0.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that the mercury in the south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort settled at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius against minus 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that another south Kashmir resort Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius against 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.9 degrees Celsius against minus 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that the winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 10.5 degrees Celsius against 9.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Banihal recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal, Batote 4.2 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius below normal, Katra 9.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal, and Bhadarwah 1.8 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that in the cold desert region of Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 10.4 degrees Celsius and mercury in Drass settled at minus 4 degrees Celsius.