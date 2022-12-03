Kashmir wakes up to foggy Saturday morning

Srinagar: Dense fog engulfed parts of Kashmir on Saturday and the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted rains and snow from December 9 to 10.

The temperatures are also dipping further in Kashmir and Ladakh.

The people in Srinagar and some other parts of Kashmir woke up to dense fog on Saturday morning as the mercury dipped below zero degree Celsius.

The MeT officials said that while Srinagar faced reduced visibility due to the dense fog early morning, most parts of Kashmir continued to witness a decline in the temperatures.

They said that there were likely chances that the Dal Lake area would experience a minimum temperature of -1 degree Celsius in the coming days.