Kashmir will remain part of India even if I am killed: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq expressed grief over Kaur's killing and said the Sikh community did not leave the Kashmir valley in the 1990s when others left due to fear and appealed to them to not get scared now.

“We have to keep our morale high and be courageous,” Farooq said.

“We all have to fight them together with courage and not be afraid. You (Sikhs) were the only community which remained here when everyone left. I am proud of the fact that you did not leave from here. Killing a teacher who was teaching young students does not serve Islam. They were serving the devil,” Farooq said.

Speaking to media persons outside the Gurdwara, the NC president said: “They (militants) will never succeed and will fail in their plans. But, we all – Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians -- have to stand together to fight them”. Abdullah said there is a “storm of hate” across India and communities – Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs – “are being divided”.