Kashmir witnessing change, peaceful environment: Director IB

Srinagar: Director Intelligence Bureau (IB), Tapan Kumar Deka Sunday said that Kashmir was witnessing a change and the overall environment was peaceful.
Deka, who is Chairman All India Police Sports Control Board, said this during the inaugural ceremony of the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 at the Bakshi Stadium here.
“Kashmir is witnessing a change and there is an environment of peace,” he said. “These players have come here. This will be an opportunity for them to interact with J&K Police and people of Kashmir, get to know about the situation here, and spread the message of peace and love all over the country.”
The Director IB said that sports was a tool to increase team spirit, the biggest example of which was this football event which was witnessing a larger participation.
He thanked J&K Police for organising the event.
“It is a matter of pride for me to have come here. The J&K Police has made excellent arrangements for which I am thankful to the DGP and his team,” he said. “Such flawless arrangements have been made for so many people.”
Deka said that J&K Police had remained at the forefront of protecting the country and the sovereignty of the country. “Despite their pressing commitments, they have made excellent arrangements and I express my gratitude to DGP J&K Police and his team,” he said.