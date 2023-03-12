Kashmir witnessing change, peaceful environment: Director IB

Srinagar: Director Intelligence Bureau (IB), Tapan Kumar Deka Sunday said that Kashmir was witnessing a change and the overall environment was peaceful.

Deka, who is Chairman All India Police Sports Control Board, said this during the inaugural ceremony of the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 at the Bakshi Stadium here.

“Kashmir is witnessing a change and there is an environment of peace,” he said. “These players have come here. This will be an opportunity for them to interact with J&K Police and people of Kashmir, get to know about the situation here, and spread the message of peace and love all over the country.”