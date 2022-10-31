Kashmir witnessing severe power cuts

Srinagar: The transmission line upgradation and branch pruning along transmission lines are causing Kashmir to experience protracted power outages, which has put the local populace through hardship. Winter has arrived, and Kashmir is now plagued by power outages.

However, Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) officials said that the outages were primarily the result of work being undertaken to provide a better supply of electricity throughout the winter.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer KPDCL Distribution, Javid Ahmad said that power cuts were due to the ongoing works taking place which had been undertaken to augment transmission capacity during the peak winter season.