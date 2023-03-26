Kashmiri farmers spreading fragrance of success: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that Kashmiri farmers were spreading the fragrance of their success.

In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', the PM talked about the farmers who had shifted towards growing lavender and the benefits they were receiving through the government’s aroma scheme.

“Another effort by the Kashmiri farmers is spreading the fragrance of its success. There is a small town Bhaderwah in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The farmers there traditionally used to grow maize, but some farmers decided to do something innovative. They shifted towards floriculture. Under this, around 2500 farmers are growing lavender. They have also benefitted from the aroma scheme of the government. This has increased their income several times. And today, along with the lavender, the fragrance of their success is also spreading,” he said.

The PM pointed out the rising demand for lotus stems in Kashmir known by local name ‘Nadru’.