Kashmiri IITian gets invite to present his research in prestigious GEO-Congress 2023 in USA

Khalid took up science as a subject and graduated from Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai. He was awarded a Certificate of Merit, for outstanding performance securing sixth rank among 209 candidates who graduated in 2015.

“This little success gave me the much-needed confidence to be able to qualify the GATE exam and got admitted for my M Tech at NIT Agartala,” he said. “During Masters, I opted for studying Geotechnical Earthquake Engineering and this was the epicentre of my inspiration for continuing higher education.”

Khalid was fortunate to find a place in the Department of Earthquake Engineering – Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee for doing his PhD.

Till date, this department is the only one in the country that deals with earthquake engineering problems and challenges.

As a Senior Research Fellow at IIT Roorkee, Khalid said, “Geotechnical engineers play an important role in sustainability by characterising hazards ranging from earthquakes to landslides to wildfires to climate change, assessing their impact on our infrastructure systems, and implementing efficient, sustainable, and equitable solutions. Studying Earthquake Engineering came easily to me as I consider it the foundation of civil engineering. During my M Tech, I developed a passion for subjects related to the study of earthquake engineering. During the same year my research article was awarded the ‘Best Research Paper’ award at an international conference conducted by BITS Pillani.”

On why we need to take earthquake engineers onboard, he said: “We all know some parts of J&K are pinned under seismic zone 5 while remaining in Seismic Zone 4 with highest seismicity. These are referred to as the Very High and High Damage Risk Zones. The extent of damage to buildings depends not only on the magnitude of the earthquake but also on the type of construction practice followed in a particular region or country.”