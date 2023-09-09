Kashmiri Kahwa served to G20 leaders

Srinagar: G20 leaders were served Kashmiri Kahwa, a traditional green tea, during a dinner hosted by India’s President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi today.

At the formal dinner, President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the G20 leaders as well as other attendees, including US President Joe Biden.

Kahwa, which is often spelt as Kehwa or Kahwah, has Arabic roots and is now a staple of Kashmiri cuisine. The unique recipe, which includes Kashmiri rose as well as green tea, crushed almonds, cloves, and cinnamon with undertones of cardamom, is nothing less than bliss in a cup.

The dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam, where the Summit was held, was attended by close to 300 people, including heads of state and those who were invited by the Government of India.