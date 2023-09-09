Kashmiri Kahwa served to G20 leaders

Srinagar: G20 leaders were served Kashmiri Kahwa, a traditional green tea, during a dinner hosted by India’s President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi today.
At the formal dinner, President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the G20 leaders as well as other attendees, including US President Joe Biden.
Kahwa, which is often spelt as Kehwa or Kahwah, has Arabic roots and is now a staple of Kashmiri cuisine. The unique recipe, which includes Kashmiri rose as well as green tea, crushed almonds, cloves, and cinnamon with undertones of cardamom, is nothing less than bliss in a cup.
The dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam, where the Summit was held, was attended by close to 300 people, including heads of state and those who were invited by the Government of India.
The meal highlighted the varied culinary heritage of India.
“A medley of traditions, customs and climate, Bharat is diverse in many ways. Taste connects us. We celebrate ‘Sharad Ritu’, the autumn season of abundance in this menu. It showcases the wealth of ingredients across Bharat, expressing our rich culinary heritage in a modern mosaic dedicated to the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’,” according to the menu paper of the dinner.
The starter ‘Paatram’ - ‘A breath of fresh air’ - comprises foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney which contains milk, wheat and nuts.
In the main course, ‘Vanavarnam’, the ‘Strength from the soil’, comprises jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, little millet crisp and curry leaf tossed Kerala red rice, which contains milk and wheat.
The Indian breads served in the dinner were Mumbai Pao, which is onion seed-flavoured soft bun containing milk and wheat, and ‘Bakarkhani’, a cardamom-flavoured sweet flat bread containing milk, sugar and wheat.
The desserts served include ‘Madhurima’, ‘Pot of gold’, a cardamom scented barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote and ‘Ambemohar’ rice crisps containing milk, millet, wheat and nuts.