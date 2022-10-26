Kashmiri Pandit families not leaving Shopian: Admin

Shopian: The Shopian district administration rebutted a news item ‘10 Kashmiri Pandit families leave their village in Shopian’ of a news gathering agency published by some local dailies on Wednesday

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Shopian district administration termed the claims made by the news regarding leaving of the Kashmiri non-migrant Hindu population at Chodrigund Shopian as baseless and called it misinformation and fake news.