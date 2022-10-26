Front Page

Kashmiri Pandit families not leaving Shopian: Admin

Srinagar, Oct 15: Security forces cordon off the area after militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat outside his residence, in Shopian District of South Kashmir, on Saturday.
GK NEWS NETWORK

Shopian: The Shopian district administration rebutted a news item ‘10 Kashmiri Pandit families leave their village in Shopian’ of a news gathering agency published by some local dailies on Wednesday

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Shopian district administration termed the claims made by the news regarding leaving of the Kashmiri non-migrant Hindu population at Chodrigund Shopian as baseless and called it misinformation and fake news.

He said that the Shopian district administration made it clear that proper and robust security arrangements had been put in place in the village and even in other pockets of Kashmiri non-migrant Hindu habitations and villages.

The spokesman said that the Shopian district administration also clarified that due to the onset of winter and after the harvesting period was over, many families migrate to Jammu and that there were no instances of migration due to fear in the district.

