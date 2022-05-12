Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Budgam

Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead by the terrorists in his office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday afternoon, while a massive hunt is underway to track the attackers.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Bhat, a resident of Sangrampora, Beerwah.

Rahul was working in the Revenue Department at Tehsil office Chadoora in Budgam.

Rahul was employed under PMs Package and left behind his wife and a 9-year old daughter.