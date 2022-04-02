Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Navreh Milan with fervour

Srinagar: Hundreds of Kashmir Pandits celebrated Navreh Milan festival with religious fervor on Saturday. One of the largest celebrations took place at Srinagar, Hariparbat where people participated in Puja.

To mention, Navreh or Kashmiri New Year is the celebration of the first day of the Kashmiri new year by the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Kashmiri Pandits dedicate Navreh festival to their Goddess Sharika and pay homage to her during the festival. This time Navreh was celebrated as an intercommunity cultural festival.