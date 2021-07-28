Kashmiri Pandits feeling more secure of late: GoI

"As per the report of the Relief Office set up in 1990 by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 44,167 Kashmiri migrant families are registered, who had to move from the valley since 1990 due to security concerns.

"Out of these, the count of registered Hindu migrant families is 39,782," the minister stated.

"Kashmiri Pandits have felt more secure in the recent past, as evident from the fact that 3,841 Kashmiri migrants youth have moved back to Kashmir and have taken up jobs in various districts of Kashmir under the Prime Minister's rehabilitation package," he said.

Rai added that another 1,997 candidates were selected for jobs under the same package in April and they will be moving to Kashmir soon.

"It is also pertinent to mention that as many as 26,684 Kashmiri migrant youth showed interest in going back to the valley by applying for the above referred 1,997 posts, which were advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir's recruitment board in December, 2020.

"The government has also prepared a comprehensive policy to provide residential accommodation to these Kashmiri migrants who have moved back to Kashmir," Rai said.