‘Kashmiri Pandit’s killing is murder of entire humanity’

Kupwara: Apni Party (AP) President Altaf Bukhari Thursday termed the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian as the murder of entire humanity.

He said that such cowardice and brutal act bring a bad name to the entire Muslim community of Kashmir.

“I want to ask the attackers what their fault was. They had been living with the Muslim brothers all through these years and didn’t leave their motherland even after most Kashmiri Pandits migrated to other parts of the country at the onset of turmoil in the early nineties. I demand that the culprits be brought to book. At the same time, locals should not be harassed for the killing in Shopian,” Bukhari said.